Manila: No “offensive actions” will be allowed on Philippines military bases that have been opened up for US troops, President Ferdinand Marcos has warned.

Last week, Manila, the capital of the Philippines, announced four more locations for the US military’s use on top of the five that have already been agreed upon under the 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA).

Marcos’ clarification comes after China cautioned that an expanded military deal between the Philippines and the US could endanger regional peace while accusing America of a “zero-sum mentality.”

The president said that China’s reaction was “not surprising” and assured that the country is only shoring up its territorial defence.

He said, “We will not allow our bases to be used for any offensive actions. This is only aimed at helping the Philippines whenever we need help.”

“If no one is attacking us, they need not worry because we will not fight them,” he added.

The four new bases are located in the hotly contested region of the South China Sea.

Incidentally, the comments came amid China’s military exercise in Taiwan.

What is the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement?

EDCA is an agreement between the Philippines and US that allows the latter to access a selected number of military bases on Filipino land on a rotational basis. The locations are nominated by the government of the Philippines.

Under EDCA terms, US is authorised to access facilities like runways, fuel storage, and military housing.

As mentioned before, both countries inked a deal to increase the number of military bases US can use. A statement released by EDCA read, “The United States and the Philippines have stood shoulder-to-shoulder as friends and allies for more than seven decades, unwavering in our treaty commitments and our shared vision for a more peaceful, secure, and prosperous region.”

President Marcos’ pro-US sentiment

The EDCA was initially stalled by former President Rodrigo Duterte, who favoured closer ties with China.

However, Marcos, who succeeded Duterte in June, has adopted a more US-friendly foreign policy and sought to accelerate the implementation of the EDCA.

Marcos has insisted he will not let Beijing trample on Manila’s maritime rights.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.