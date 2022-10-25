New Delhi: Rishi Sunak, the first non-White and first Hindu to become the Britain’s Prime Minister is an Oxford University and Stanford graduate but before going to pursue his degree from the big varsities, the 42-year-old Conservatives leader worked as waiter in a celebrated local Indian restaurant when he was a teenager.

At the age of 42, Sunak is the youngest person to take the post of UK’s Prime Minister in more than 200 years.

Rishi Sunak waited tables in a local Indian eatery

Sunak hails from humble roots. His first job was waiting tables at an Indian eatery in Southampton.

“What it has taught me is having a job, whatever it be is important,” Sunak told podcaster Harry Stebbings on The Twenty Minute VC when he was asked that he started his career bussing tables at a local eatery.

“I was setting up tables, I was clearing them away, cleaning, doing linen at the end of the night and setting up for the next day,” he added.

“It was not glamorous work, it was hard work, but it was amazing to have a job,” Sunak said.

Which Indian restaurant in UK did Rishi Sunak worked as waiter?

Sunak worked as a waiter at Indian restaurant Kuti’s Brasserie which is being owned by Kuti Miah. The eatery is situated on the waterfront in Southampton, Hampshire and the owner is a family friend of the Sunaks, a report by Dailymail UK said.

Kuti Miah said that Sunak was “a people person” who loved “talking to customers”. She went on to say that he was an “expert” at calculating bills of customers.

Rishi Sunak: Richest man in the House of Commons

Sunak who started his career waiting tables at an eatery is said to be the richest man in the House of Commons. His net worth is whopping £730 million.

As per some reports, Sunak’s wife Akshata is even wealthier than Queen Elizabeth II’s.

The bulk of Sunak and his wife’s wealth is believed to come from Murthy’s £690-million stake in Infosys.

Rishi Sunak’s debut in politics

Sunak’s began his political journey in 2015 after winning a safe Tory seat of Richmond in Yorkshire. He started with junior roles in the Treasury. He took oath as MP on the Bhagavad Gita in the Parliament.

In February 2020, he was suddenly elevated to the post of Chancellor of Exchequer when Sajid Javid, his former head, resigned. The post is most cruicial in the UK Cabinet.

As Chancellor of the Exchequer under Boris Johnson’s leadership, he lit Diwali diyas at his residence on Downing Street.

