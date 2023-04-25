A recent study conducted by Resume Builder has uncovered that some business owners and managers in the United States hold negative perceptions of Gen Z workers. The survey, which gathered responses from 1,344 individuals in managerial roles across various industries in the US earlier this month, focused on their experiences working with individuals born in 1997 or later.

Managers and owners identified entitlement, motivation, lack of effort, and productivity as reasons for terminating Gen Z employees. Some even referred to them as the snowflake generation and claimed they were too easily offended, which further justified their dismissal. The results of the survey were alarming, with nearly half (49 per cent) of the respondents stating that they find it difficult to work with Gen Z employees “all or most of the time”.

An astonishing 79 per cent of the respondents identified Gen Z as the most challenging generation to manage in the workplace. A majority of them (59 per cent) reported having to terminate the employment of a Gen Z employee, and 20 per cent claimed to have done so within just one week of their start date.

One executive went on record to explain why he believed Gen Z faced challenges in the workplace. Akpan Ukeme, the head of human resources at SGK Global Shipping Services, “In our organisation, the Gen Zs I have interacted with can be exhausting because they lack discipline, and they like to challenge you.”

According to him, he has clashed with Gen Z employees multiple times because they believe they possess superior knowledge about the digital world, considering the company is online-based. He claimed that they have a sense of superiority, thinking they are better, smarter, and more capable than others, and are not hesitant to express it openly.

Many individuals belonging to Gen Z, who are currently aged 26 and below, have experienced their formative years in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted traditional business norms. Stacie Haller, the Chief Career Advisor at ResumeBuilder, suggests that this challenging context could be a contributing factor to the difficulties that some Gen Z workers face in the workplace.

According to Haller, Gen Z may be struggling in entry-level positions due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and remote education. She suggests that remote work and education may not have provided them with the necessary foundation to be more successful than older generations in such positions. Additionally, she notes that communication skills may not have developed as well due to remote work and education, and Gen Z may need more training in professional skills. As a result, hiring managers should be aware of these factors when interviewing Gen Z candidates for positions.

Despite the challenges faced by Gen Z workers, there is optimism for the future, according to Adam Garfield, marketing director at HairBro. He acknowledged that while Gen Z workers may be skilled in using digital communication tools, they may lack certain interpersonal skills needed for in-person interactions. However, he also pointed out that this generation brings positive attributes to the workplace.

