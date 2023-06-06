Think Apple’s Vision Pro will cost you a kidney? The new Macs will cost you an arm and a leg as well

Apple has a history of perfecting hardware and devices that other manufacturers have been working on for years, launching it in the market, and then charging a premium for it. While there have been many versions of an AR/VR headset from a number of manufacturers, Apple, with its Vision Pro, just set all of them aside, and showed the world, how headsets are supposed to be done.

However, what people have a hard time swallowing is its price – Priced at $3499 in the US, the headset will cost a lot in India. When converted as per the exchange rate of the day and time of writing this piece, the Vision Pro costs about Rs 2.80 Lakhs. Rest assured, it will cost a whole lot more than that.

This will sure cue people up to start sharing those kidney memes again.

However, the Vision Pro was not the most expensive device that was showcased. That would be the new range of Macs, especially the new MacStudio, with some variants of the M2 chips.

The M2 chip, developed by Apple, represents a significant leap forward in performance and energy efficiency. Its integration into the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro ensures a faster and smoother user experience, capable of handling demanding tasks with ease. The M2 chip’s advanced architecture and optimized design contribute to improved performance, graphics rendering, and battery life, making it a game-changer for Apple’s laptop lineup.

13-inch MacBook Air with M2 Chip: Updated Pricing

The MacBook Air with the advanced M2 chip will offer exceptional performance and efficiency. For Indian customers, the new starting price for the MacBook Air with M2 chip will be ₹1,14,900. This base model will provide users with a solid foundation for their computing needs, ensuring smooth multitasking and a seamless user experience.

Furthermore, users can opt for the 512GB storage option, which will be available for ₹1,44,900. This storage capacity offers ample space for storing files, applications, and multimedia content, catering to the needs of users who require larger storage capacities.

13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Chip: Updated Pricing

The 13-inch MacBook Pro, featuring the powerful M2 chip, is designed to meet the demands of professionals and power users. The starting price for the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip will be ₹1,29,900. This model is tailored for those seeking robust performance, graphics capabilities, and enhanced productivity. The top variant costs Rs1,49,900.

15-inch MacBook Air: Pricing and availability

The 15-inch MacBook Air M2, laptop starts at Rs 1,34,900 and will be available for Rs 1,24,900 to students. It comes in midnight, starlight, silver, and space grey colours. The top-end variant with 512GB SSD Storage will cost Rs 1,54,900.

For users who require more storage space, Apple offers the 512GB MacBook Pro, priced at ₹1,49,900. With this option, professionals can store and access large files, high-resolution media, and intensive applications without compromising speed or efficiency.

Mac Pro: Specifications and Pricing

The recently updated Mac Pro represents one of the most significant advancements in recent years, now powered by the M2 Ultra chipset. It features a 24-core CPU and a 76-core GPU, with the base variant offering double the memory and SSD storage compared to its Intel-based predecessor. Apple claims that the new Mac Pro is equipped with one of the most advanced workstation graphic cards, delivering performance equivalent to seven Afterburner cards and capable of playing 22 streams of 8K ProRes video.

In terms of expansion options, the Mac Pro supports seven PCIe expansion slots, with six of them supporting PCIe Gen 4. The device includes eight built-in Thunderbolt 4 ports (six at the back and two on top), as well as Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, three USB Type-A ports, two enhanced HDMI ports, two 10GB Ethernet ports, and a headphone jack.

The M2 Ultra-powered Mac Pro starts at Rs 7,29,900 and can be much more expensive, based on how one configures it. Based on the options available, a top-end M2 Ultra Mac Pro can cost about Rs 9,09,900.

Mac Studio: Specifications and Pricing

The Mac Studio has received a significant upgrade with the introduction of the newly announced M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips. Compared to its predecessor, the new Mac Studio offers a 50 per cent increase in speed and is four times faster than the Intel variant. The M2 Max chip features a 12-core CPU, a 38-core GPU, and up to 96GB of unified memory.

For those seeking even more power, the Mac Studio is also available with the M2 Ultra chip, which provides double the performance of the M2 Max, making it Apple’s most powerful system-on-a-chip (SoC) to date. The M2 Ultra chip boasts a 24-core CPU paired with a 76-core GPU and 192GB of unified memory. It is three times faster than the previous-generation Mac Studio with M1 Ultra.

In terms of connectivity, the new Mac Studio supports impressive features such as 8K resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. It offers four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10GB Ethernet port, an enhanced HDMI port, two USB Type-A ports, two USB Type-C ports, and an SD card slot. These connectivity options provide users with versatile and high-speed connectivity for various peripherals and devices.

The M2 Max Apple Mac Studio starts at Rs 2,09,900 whereas the MacPro with the M2 Ultra starts at Rs 4,19,900.

