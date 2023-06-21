New EU law may force smartphone makers to bring user-friendly removable batteries back
EU has passed a law that mandates personal device makers to design their products in such a way that makes it easy for users to replace batteries when required. The law is designed to reduce e-waste and expand the life span of devices like smartphones, and tablets
Smartphone manufacturers may face some major challenges up ahead, especially if they want to continue doing business in the European Union. The EU has passed a law mandating smartphone manufacturers to allow easy replacement of phone batteries, preferably by the users themselves.
This development is significant for the smartphone industry and beneficial for consumers who struggle to replace damaged or faulty batteries. On the flipside though, this is going to make it much more difficult for smartphone makers to design and package the internals of a smartphone, and even more difficult for them to make their phones slim, and water resistant.
Old design feature makes a comeback
The new EU law requires OEMs to design devices in a way that allows consumers to easily remove and replace portable batteries, specifically targeting categories such as smartphones and tablets. While removable batteries were common in older smartphones with removable back panels, modern devices made of glass panels and metal frames have limited this flexibility.
However, the European Parliament has now revived the concept of easily replaceable batteries through a significant amendment to an existing law. The majority of the panel, with 587 votes in favour, supported the change, while only nine were against mandating replaceable batteries in all electronic devices. This means that companies will be compelled to offer phones that do not require special tools or adhesives for battery replacement.
EU’s legislation is likely going to impact the world
It is important to note that this law applies specifically to the European Union. Nevertheless, similar to previous EU regulations such as the push for USB-C adoption on Apple products, the impact of this law is likely to extend to global markets.
Companies typically make changes to products on a broader scale rather than for specific regions. The law aims to reduce environmental waste and enhance the smartphone experience for users.
When does the law go into effect?
Manufacturers are not immediately required to implement changes. The law will come into effect 3.5 years from now, meaning it is expected to be implemented by early 2027.
However, there is a possibility that the European region may extend the deadline if manufacturers require additional time to comply with the regulation.
