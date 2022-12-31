New coronavirus variant Omicron XBB.1.5 stalks US

Washington: The coronavirus orgy in China has made the lives of common people miserable. Now the threat of another Covid-19 variant is looming with the emergence of Omicron’s BF.7 version.

This Covid-19 variant is being said to be even more dangerous than the previous variant. According to The Hill Sighting Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk of the new Coronavirus variant Omicron XBB.1.5 is increasing. In future, this variant may prove to be even more dangerous.

Covid-19 Pandemic causes panic in US

According to the CDC, the new variant of Kovid-19 XBB.1.5 has spread up to 40 percent in the US. Due to this, the number of patients in the hospital is increasing day by day. Explain that this variant is more dangerous in spreading the infection than the variants of BQ and XBB.

US issues Coronavirus guidelines

The omicron subvariants XBB and XBB.1 were first identified in India. CNN reported on December 28 that all travelers arriving from China would be required to present a negative report of a COVID-19 test before entering the United States (US).

“There are growing concerns in the international community over the ongoing COVID-19 surge in China and the lack of transparent data, including viral genomic sequence data,” the officials said.

Coronavirus terror in China

In November, China saw a record increase in local COVID-19 outbreaks. Due to the worsening epidemiological situation, the authorities have implemented a partial lockdown in some areas.

Residents have been instructed to do PCR tests on a daily basis. Strict restrictions have been imposed in many major cities of China including Beijing and Shanghai since November 24.

