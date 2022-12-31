New coronavirus variant Omicron XBB.1.5 stalks US
This Covid-19 variant is being said to be even more dangerous than the previous variant. According to The Hill Sighting Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk of new Coronavirus variant Omicron XBB.1.5 is increasing
Washington: The coronavirus orgy in China has made the lives of common people miserable. Now the threat of another Covid-19 variant is looming with the emergence of Omicron’s BF.7 version.
This Covid-19 variant is being said to be even more dangerous than the previous variant. According to The Hill Sighting Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk of the new Coronavirus variant Omicron XBB.1.5 is increasing. In future, this variant may prove to be even more dangerous.
Covid-19 Pandemic causes panic in US
According to the CDC, the new variant of Kovid-19 XBB.1.5 has spread up to 40 percent in the US. Due to this, the number of patients in the hospital is increasing day by day. Explain that this variant is more dangerous in spreading the infection than the variants of BQ and XBB.
US issues Coronavirus guidelines
The omicron subvariants XBB and XBB.1 were first identified in India. CNN reported on December 28 that all travelers arriving from China would be required to present a negative report of a COVID-19 test before entering the United States (US).
“There are growing concerns in the international community over the ongoing COVID-19 surge in China and the lack of transparent data, including viral genomic sequence data,” the officials said.
Coronavirus terror in China
In November, China saw a record increase in local COVID-19 outbreaks. Due to the worsening epidemiological situation, the authorities have implemented a partial lockdown in some areas.
Residents have been instructed to do PCR tests on a daily basis. Strict restrictions have been imposed in many major cities of China including Beijing and Shanghai since November 24.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Welcome Carpet or No Entry? How countries are divided on China's decision to restart international travel
While many countries, including France and Thailand, have welcomed Beijing's move to lift restrictions on its citizens travelling overseas, some foreign governments are wary of the expected influx of Chinese travellers amid a COVID surge there
China to start issuing new passports as virus curbs ease
China stopped issuing passports at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 as part of the world’s strictest anti-virus controls and tried to block students, businesspeople and other travelers from going abroad
Malaysia joins growing list of countries that have imposed curbs on Chinese travellers
Most countries are citing a complete lack of information from China on variants and are concerned about a wave of infections hitting their countries. China has rejected criticism of its handling of Covid-19 data and said it expects future mutations to be more transmissible but much less severe