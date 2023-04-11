No more fake sick leaves? New AI tool can find out if people are sick from the tone of their voice

Since tech products like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Bard, and Microsoft’s new Bing AI grabbed the world’s attention by storm, artificial intelligence has been the talk of the town.

People are discovering new applications for artificial intelligence and researching the evolving technology on a broad scale. We are seeing all sorts of tool sbeing developed that harness the power that AI has to offer. As per a recent report, a few researchers from India have developed an AI tool that can detect whether a person is really sick or not, by the tone of their voice.

A new AI Tool

Researchers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology in Surat successfully assessed the voice patterns of 630 people, according to a Business Insider story. One hundred and eleven of these folks had a cold. The speech patterns were examined in an attempt to identify those who were suffering from a cold.

While this may assist individuals to identify colds and whether it is because of a viral infection or a common cold, it cannot be used for medical purposes, not yet at least. As a result, the researchers hope their AI model is deployed in corporate applications in some way or the other.

The researchers also employed harmonics or the study of vocal patterns in human speech to detect the presence of cold in humans, according to the paper. In general, the amplitude of harmonics decreases as their frequency increases.

Corporate applications

What that basically means, is that if the AI tool were to be deployed in a corporate setting where it manages attendance and leaves, it may cause some serious problems for employees who frequently “phone in sick” pretending of having a (fake) “cold” when they are perfectly fine.

Employers may be able to discern who has a cold and who does not by detecting the tone of their employees’ voices over a phone conversation if this technology becomes the next big thing and leads to the production of yet another breakthrough product.

In addition, a person suffering from a cold may exhibit an uneven pattern of the same. Relying on the same phenomenon, researchers utilised machine-learning algorithms to analyse the amplification differences of various individuals and identify those who had a cold.

The purpose behind the development of the tool

So, what inspired the researchers to do the study? The main goal, according to them, was to be able to tell if a person had a cold without having to go to the doctor. However, according to the Business Insider story, the study may also be of interest to companies that want to detect employees who pretend to be unwell in order to take time off from work.

