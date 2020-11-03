'Never thought we'd be saying this': Burger King asks customers to order from McDonald's and KFC
A message from popular fast food chain Burger King on Twitter urging customers to order from its arch-rivals KFC and McDonald's as well as other food outlets amid the COVID-19 pandemic went viral on social media.
The UK arm of Burger King tweeted: "We know, we never thought we’d be saying this either."
We know, we never thought we’d be saying this either. pic.twitter.com/cVRMSLSDq6
— Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) November 2, 2020
The outlet asked its customers to support local fast food outlets during the second major COVID-19 lockdown imposed in the country to restrict the spread of the deadly virus.
It added that UK restaurants employing thousands of staff need support of customers during these testing times: "So, if you want to help, keep treating yourself to tasty meals through home delivery, takeaway or drive thru."
The post shared by Burger King on 2 November has received over 1.15 lakh likes and a number of comments lauding the fast food chain’s efforts.
One user wrote, "Kudos. Really impressive."
Another commented, "Great post. Proof that we're all in this together."
According to a report by Indian Express, the hospitality sector in the United Kingdom has been affected badly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time of the first lockdown in the month of March this year, food joints were closed for dine-in. They only reopened in July.
During the COVID-19 lockdown in UK, non-essential shops and leisure and hospitality venues including restaurants, bars and pubs will remain completely closed.
