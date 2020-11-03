'Never thought we'd be saying this': Burger King asks customers to order from McDonald's and KFC

The post shared by Burger King on 2 November has received over 1.15 lakh likes and a number of comments lauding the fast food chain’s efforts.

A message from popular fast food chain Burger King on Twitter urging customers to order from its arch-rivals KFC and McDonald's as well as other food outlets amid the COVID-19 pandemic went viral on social media.

The UK arm of Burger King tweeted: "We know, we never thought we’d be saying this either."

We know, we never thought we’d be saying this either. pic.twitter.com/cVRMSLSDq6 — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) November 2, 2020



The outlet asked its customers to support local fast food outlets during the second major COVID-19 lockdown imposed in the country to restrict the spread of the deadly virus.

It added that UK restaurants employing thousands of staff need support of customers during these testing times: "So, if you want to help, keep treating yourself to tasty meals through home delivery, takeaway or drive thru."

One user wrote, "Kudos. Really impressive."

Another commented, "Great post. Proof that we're all in this together."

According to a report by Indian Express, the hospitality sector in the United Kingdom has been affected badly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time of the first lockdown in the month of March this year, food joints were closed for dine-in. They only reopened in July.

During the COVID-19 lockdown in UK, non-essential shops and leisure and hospitality venues including restaurants, bars and pubs will remain completely closed.

