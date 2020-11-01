UK announces second COVID-19 lockdown; Film, TV production will continue under strict safety measures

UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said film and TV production will be able to continue under the second lockdown.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a second stay-at-home lockdown across England, starting from next Thursday and to run for four weeks until at least the start of December, in order to deal with the rapidly increasing coronavirus infections.

Non-essential shops and leisure and hospitality venues, such as restaurants, bars and pubs, will be required to close down. Johnson said that all leisure and entertainment venues will be shut.

Production of film and TV shows will continue, but under strict health and sanitation guidelines, the UK Producers Alliance for Cinema and Television (Pact) told Variety.

Following Johnson's briefing on the new lockdown, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, in a series of tweets, said, "The changes mean people should WFH (work from home) where possible. But where this is not possible, travel to a place of work will be permitted – eg this includes (but not exhaustive) elite sport played behind closed doors, film & tv production, telecoms workers."

2/3 The changes mean people should WFH where possible But where this is not possible, travel to a place of work will be permitted - e.g. this includes (but not exhaustive) elite sport played behind closed doors, film & tv production, telecoms workers — Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) October 31, 2020

3/3 We understand people will have a lot of questions and @DCMS officials & ministers will be working through these and detailed implications with sectors over the coming days@HuddlestonNigel@cj_dinenage@dianabarran@JWhittingdale@mattwarman — Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) October 31, 2020

The new England-wide measures will lapse by 2 December and, unless a further intervention happens in the meantime, England will revert to the current three-tier localised lockdown system.

Takeaways will be allowed to stay open and people can only meet one person from outside their household outdoors. Unlike the first complete lockdown in March, schools, colleges and universities will be allowed to stay open.

Johnson also indicated that he “sincerely” hopes that the restrictions can be lifted enough for families to come together in time for Christmas but set no further details around that.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)