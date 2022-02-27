‘Never forget real threat to world’: Amid Ukraine crisis, Chinese embassy in Russia slams US

This came a day after the 15-nation UN Security Council voted on the draft resolution the US and its allies that would have deplored 'in the strongest terms Russia’s aggression' against Ukraine

As the West led by the US and its allies agreed Saturday to impose the most potentially crippling financial penalties yet on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, China has taken an altogether different tack.

On Saturday, the Chinese embassy in Russia, retweeting an an image shared by its foreign ministry spokesperson Lijian Zhao on 23 February entitled USA Bombing List: The Democracy World Tour, wrote in Russian: "Never forget who is the real threat to the world.

Никогда не забывайте, кто представляет настоящую угрозу миру. https://t.co/PzNQFbLAcZ — Chinese Embassy in Russia 中国驻俄罗斯大使馆 (@ChineseEmbinRus) February 25, 2022

The image, listing the places the US bombed or invaded since the end of the Second World War, noted that the countries represented “roughly one-third of the people on earth.”

The embassy further tweeted that of the 248 armed conflicts in 153 regions across the world from 1945 to 2001, 201 were initiated by the US, which accounted for 81 per cent of the total number.

Among the 248 armed conflicts that occurred in 153 regions across the world from 1945 to 2001, 201 were initiated by the #US, accounting for 81% of the total number. pic.twitter.com/Kjn81VIVXP — Chinese Embassy in Russia 中国驻俄罗斯大使馆 (@ChineseEmbinRus) February 25, 2022

The embassy in another tweet further accused the US of "pouring oil" on the flame while "accusing others of not doing their best to put out the fire". The embassy called this behaviour "irresponsible and immoral."

A key question here is what role the #US, the culprit of current tensions surrounding #Ukraine, has played. If someone keeps pouring oil on the flame while accusing others of not doing their best to put out the fire, such kind of behavior is clearly irresponsible & immoral. pic.twitter.com/m7BOmzUgO9 — Chinese Embassy in Russia 中国驻俄罗斯大使馆 (@ChineseEmbinRus) February 25, 2022

This came a day after the 15-nation UN Security Council voted on the draft resolution the US and its allies that would have deplored “in the strongest terms” Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine.

China, India, and the UAE abstained from the vote, which received 11 votes in favour. The resolution was blocked since permanent member Russia, also the President of the Security Council for the month of February, used its veto.

The European Union, United States, United Kingdom and other allies have steadily stepped up the intensity of their sanctions since Russia launched the invasion late last week.

With inputs from AP

