Netizens cheer as four Italian nuns play football, watch viral video here

Other nuns can be seen cheering whenever someone scores a goal. The video was shot in Rome

Italy and football are almost synonymous with each other. The country’s love for soccer knows no bounds and a recent video that has gone viral on Twitter proves how much Italians are passionate about this game.

A video which was captured in Italy’s capital city, Rome, shows four nuns playing football in a sports compound. The clip seems to have been shot from a balcony or window of a building.

In the viral footage, four nuns can be seen enjoying a game of football and playing skillfully throughout. The ladies seem to be divided into two teams and the team on the right scores a goal. Other nuns cheer at the goal and the match continues as the ball is passed on to the players on the left side.

In the 14-second clip, one can see all the nuns enthusiastic about the game and one of them actually kicks off her shoe by mistake while trying to hit the football. Her shoe can be seen flying in the air and makes for a rather amusing sight.

Take a look at the video here:

The heart-warming video was shared on the Twitter handle 'rositaromeo' on Sunday, 20 February. The video was captioned with a line in Italian, “La rivoluzione del punto di vista (The revolution of the point of view)”. It also had hashtags which said ‘Sisteract in Rome’. The clip has gained 3 million views on YouTube with 7,134 likes till now. Twitter users were amused by these impeccable women and their fantastic football skills. One user wrote that women’s football should be encouraged whereas another was reminded of a similar incident where a few nuns were playing soccer in the snow.

Take a look at the tweets here:

What a beautiful scene. Womens soccer is awesome. Much Respect. Motivate and inspire the next generation. @alexmorgan13 @CarliLloyd @USWNT . — Gerson Avila (@GersonJAvila) February 20, 2022

This is however, not the first time when nuns were seen enjoying football. In 2021, a group of nuns spent a day on the beach and played a game of 5-a-side soccer at Yougal in Ireland, as reported by Irish Examiner.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.