Netherlands to expand 'right-to-die' to include terminally sick children
According to the government, the new regulations would apply to an estimated 5 to 10 children annually who endure unbearable disease-related suffering, have no chance of recovery, and for whom palliative care is unable to provide comfort
The Hague, Netherlands: The Dutch government said on Friday that it will expand its current euthanasia laws to allow for the option of physician-assisted death for terminally sick children between the ages of one and twelve.
According to the government, the new regulations would apply to an estimated 5 to 10 children annually who endure unbearable disease-related suffering, have no chance of recovery, and for whom palliative care is unable to provide comfort.
“The end of life for this group is the only reasonable alternative to the child’s unbearable and hopeless suffering,” it said in a statement.
In 2002, the Netherlands was the first country in the world to legalise euthanasia under strict conditions. All cases of euthanasia must be reported to medical review boards.
The law already provided possibilities for euthanasia involving terminally ill babies until their first birthday and for children aged older than 12.
In 2022, only one instance of euthanasia for a minor between 12 and 16 years old was reported, figures from regional euthanasia review boards show.
The Netherlands would not be the first to allow doctor-assisted death for children of all ages. Belgium has allowed it since 2014.
