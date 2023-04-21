Is Netflix bringing a cheaper, ad-supported tier to India? Here’s what CEO Greg Peters has to say

Netflix appears to be considering launching ad-supported tier for the Indian market in coming months. Because of Netflix’s new low-price approach globally, the firm has experienced strong sales growth.

While the company has not explicitly stated that it will introduce ad-supported plans in India, it has hinted in a letter to shareholders that we can expect to see such subscription plans in many markets because Netflix believes a low-price strategy attracts more customers and Netflix sees a huge potential in India in terms of adding millions of subscribers each year said the company’s new CEO Greg Peters in an interview with Bloomberg.

Also read: Netflix to use Microsoft and their services for its ad-supported subscription tier

Netflix is able to provide ad-supported plans at far lower pricing than its standard plans, so we may see them in the near future as the business seeks to expand its user base. However, there has been no formal confirmation of this.

While it could not say if this worked effectively in worldwide markets, it did say that the strategy of lowering prices “represented less than 5 per cent of (total) FY’22 revenue.” It is hopeful, however, that the plan would work in its advantage and “maximise revenue (in) the longer term” if it deepens “adoption in these markets.”

It went on to state that Netflix has also started an ad-supported tier with a similar strategy to provide users with content at a reduced pricing point. The ad-supported plans are now available in 12 countries. Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States are all on the list. According to the corporation, the ad-supported tier has had a positive reaction thus far.

Also read: Netflix set to launch its ad-supported tier on November 3, check pricing, ad frequency and other details

“While we are still in the early stages, we are pleased with our progress across all key dimensions: member experience, value to advertisers, and incremental contribution to our business.” Engagement on our advertisements tier has exceeded our initial expectations, and we’ve seen very minimal moving from our basic and premium plans, as predicted.”

As a result, there is a likelihood that we may see ad-supported plans in India as well. There is no word yet on whether the corporation intends to expand its advertisements tier to new nations. However, India is one of its important markets, and this is likely to continue in the foreseeable future. We will update the story as Netflix responds with its future intentions.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.