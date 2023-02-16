Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party not to join government immediately
RSP decided to leave the government after Prime Minister Dahal refused to re-appoint party president Rabi Lamichhane as the Home Minister
New Delhi: Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) in Nepal has decided not to join the government immediately. According to a report in the Kathmandu Post, a joint meeting of the central committee and parliamentary party held at its central office in Basundhara on Monday took the decision to this effect.
RSP Joint General Secretary Kabindra Burlakoti said, “We did not discuss much about joining the government because we had earlier joined the government based on an agreement and we quit the government after we felt that the deal was broken.
“We may even join the government in the future if the agreement is implemented and if there is an opportunity to work for the people,” he added.
Why did RSP quit the government?
Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) decided to quit the Pushpa Kamal Dahal-led government. According to a report in the Kathmandu Post, the party decided to leave the government after Prime Minister Dahal refused to re-appoint party president Rabi Lamichhane as the Home Minister.
The coalition government in Nepal was earlier divided over whether the home ministry should be given to the Swatantra Party. The conflict arose after the annulment of Rashtriya Swatantra Party president Rabi Lamichhane’s status as home minister.
What is the controversy surrounding Rabi Lamichhane?
The Supreme Court in Nepal stripped Rabi Lamichhane of his lawmaker position, saying that the citizenship certificate he produced to contest the parliamentary election was invalid. According to a report in the Kathmandu Post, ” The cancellation of his citizenship certificate also cost him the positions of the home minister and party president. But on Sunday, Lamichhane reacquired the citizenship from the District Administration Office, Kathmandu and his party subsequently reinstated him party president.”
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Nepal issues clarification on KP Oli's remarks about Ayodhya, claims he 'highlighted need for further research'
Speaking at an event in Kathmandu, Oli had blamed India for cultural encroachment by 'creating a fake Ayodhya.'
Three explosions kill 4, injure 7 in Kathmandu, police suspect involvement of splinter group of ex-Maoist rebels
Investigators suspect the three blasts in Kathmandu, Nepal, may have been the work of a splinter group of former Maoist rebels who are against the government for arresting its supporters.
KP Sharma Oli reappointed Nepal prime minister after Opposition fails to form govt
President Bidya Devi Bhandari had asked the Opposition to come up with the support of majority lawmakers to form a new government by 9 pm Thursday after Oli, 69, lost a crucial trust vote on Monday