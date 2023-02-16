Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party not to join government immediately

New Delhi: Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) in Nepal has decided not to join the government immediately. According to a report in the Kathmandu Post, a joint meeting of the central committee and parliamentary party held at its central office in Basundhara on Monday took the decision to this effect.

RSP Joint General Secretary Kabindra Burlakoti said, “We did not discuss much about joining the government because we had earlier joined the government based on an agreement and we quit the government after we felt that the deal was broken.

“We may even join the government in the future if the agreement is implemented and if there is an opportunity to work for the people,” he added.

Why did RSP quit the government?

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) decided to quit the Pushpa Kamal Dahal-led government. According to a report in the Kathmandu Post, the party decided to leave the government after Prime Minister Dahal refused to re-appoint party president Rabi Lamichhane as the Home Minister.

The coalition government in Nepal was earlier divided over whether the home ministry should be given to the Swatantra Party. The conflict arose after the annulment of Rashtriya Swatantra Party president Rabi Lamichhane’s status as home minister.

What is the controversy surrounding Rabi Lamichhane?

The Supreme Court in Nepal stripped Rabi Lamichhane of his lawmaker position, saying that the citizenship certificate he produced to contest the parliamentary election was invalid. According to a report in the Kathmandu Post, ” The cancellation of his citizenship certificate also cost him the positions of the home minister and party president. But on Sunday, Lamichhane reacquired the citizenship from the District Administration Office, Kathmandu and his party subsequently reinstated him party president.”

