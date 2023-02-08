Nepal: Why did PM Dahal meet CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli ahead of presidential election?

New Delhi: Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal met CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli at the latter’s residence in Balkot.

According to Kathmandu Post, Prime Minister Dahal, following the meeting, informed an agreement has been reached to convene a meeting of the high-level political mechanism to discuss the presidential candidate and the functioning of the government.”

The presidential election in Nepal is scheduled for 9 March while the voting for vice-president will take place on 17 March.

Rastriya Swatantra Party quit government

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has decided to quit the Pushpa Kamal Dahal-led government. According to a report in the Kathmandu Post, the party decided to leave the government after Prime Minister Dahal refused to re-appoint party president Rabi Lamichhane as the Home Minister.

The coalition government in Nepal was earlier divided over whether the home ministry should be given to the Swatantra Party. The conflict arose after the annulment of Rashtriya Swatantra Party president Rabi Lamichhane’s status as home minister.

What is PM Dahal in-charge of after RSP’s exit?

Prime Minister Dahal has taken charge of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and Ministry Of Labour, Employment and Social Security. Dahal also holds the portfolio of the Ministry of Forest and Environment and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Meanwhile, Dahal has been working to rope in Janata Samajbadi Party and CPN (Unified Socialist) to the government after the exit of Rastriya Swatantra Party.

