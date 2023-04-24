Nepal: Rastriya Swatantra Party President Rabi Lamichhane accused of flouting election code of conduct during by-polls

New Delhi: A complaint has been registered at the Office of Chief Returning Officer in Chitwan-2 against Rastriya Swatantra Party President and candidate Rabi Lamichhane, accusing him of flouting the election code of conduct.

According to a report in the Kathmandu Post, Dhruva Raj Pokharel, the representative of Nepali Congress candidate Jit Narayan Shrestha, filed a complaint demanding the cancellation of Lamichhane’s candidacy.

Nepal witnessed around 60 per cent voter turnout in its three constituencies of Tanhun-1, Chitawan-2 and Bara-2 where by-polls were held on Sunday.

According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout in Tanahun-1 was 53 per cent.

The constituency was vacant after Nepali Congress leader Ram Chandra Paudel, who was the elected lawmaker from the constituency, became the President in March.

In Chitwan-2, the voter turnout was 63 per cent.

Lamichhane, who had lost his Parliament Member and Deputy Prime Minister’s post due to the citizenship certificate controversy, is contesting from this constituency.

Bara-2 saw the highest voter turnout among all the constituencies at 64 per cent.

The constituency was vacant as the elected lawmaker Ram Saya Yadav became the Vice-President last month.

Nepal’s Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Thapaliya said the by-polls in all the three constituencies were held in a peaceful manner.

On Thursday, authorities sealed Nepal’s border points with India for 72 hours due to the by-election.

The by-elections in the three constituencies have become a prestige issue for both the ruling alliance and the fourth-largest party Rastriya Swotantra Party (RSP), which has not yet withdrawn its support to the Prachanda-led coalition government, though its ministers had already quit the government.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.