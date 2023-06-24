World

Nepal PM Prachanda planning to visit China in September

The trip to China will be the Maoist leader's second foreign trip after he assumed power. Earlier, the 68-year-old prime minister paid a visit to India

FP Staff June 24, 2023 20:08:58 IST
Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'

In a bid to strike a balance between India and China, Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda is planning an official trip to Beijing in September, Foreign Minister N P Saud said on Saturday.

“Prachanda will pay an official visit to China in September,” Saud told PTI.

Preparations are going on for the prime minister’s visit to the northern neighbour, and the exact date is yet to be fixed, Saud added.

According to sources at the foreign ministry, officials are currently charting out the dates for the prime minister’s upcoming China trip.

Prachanda has conveyed to the Chinese leadership his willingness to visit China through a senior leader of the CPN-M.

China has been actively investing in Nepal in many infrastructure projects.

Asserting that his visit to India was very successful, Prachanda said, In my opinion, the visit was historically successful, and I am confident that my proposed China visit will also be successful.
The prime minister said that after China, he would also visit the US, coinciding his trip with the United Nations General Assembly session.

“I will make efforts to mobilise support from all friendly countries towards promoting Nepal’s national interest and for economic development and prosperity of the country,” Prachanda said.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: June 24, 2023 20:08:58 IST

