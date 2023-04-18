Nepal PM likely to embark on three-day India visit on April 28

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ is likely to embark on a three-day visit to India starting April 28.

According to officials from Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Prime Minister Secretariat, the date was proposed by India to the Nepalese government, news agency ANI reported.

“If the political situation of Nepal remains normal in the coming days, the PM will embark on a 3-day visit to India. This will be his first international visit (since becoming PM for the third time),” the news agency quoted an official from the PM Secretariat as saying.

Official dates regarding the Nepal PM’s visit would be announced officially by both sides within a week. “The Prime Minister also discussed the dates with his visit with the newly appointed minister for Foreign Affairs along with other officials. The Ministry of External Affairs has proposed the PM’s visit from April 28,” an official from PM Secretariat said.

The Nepal PM previously visited India twice after becoming Prime Minister. In 2008, Dahal visited India after attending the closing ceremony of the Beijing Olympics.

In 2016, he visited New Delhi again, in his first official visit to the country.

According to officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), discussions about the air routes via Bhairahawa, hydropower projects, and Kathmandu- Raxaul railways, among other, are on the table.

(With inputs from ANI)

