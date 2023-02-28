Nepal: PM Dahal to reshuffle Cabinet in order to fill as many as 16 vacant ministries

New Delhi: As three major parties pull out of the government, breaking the seven-party ruling coalition in Nepal, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal is now preparing to reshuffle his Cabinet in order to fill as many as 16 vacant ministries.

According to a report in the Kathmandu Post, the prime minister has already joined hands with the Nepali Congress and six other parties and wants a new power-sharing deal at the earliest.

Ahead of the Presidential elections in Nepal, the country’s coalition government has been thrown into turmoil with the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) on Monday announcing that it has withdrawn support from Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’- led coalition government.

With CPN-UML withdrawing its support, the incumbent government formed in late December last year has lost its majority.

Prachanda now leads a minority government and would need to undertake a vote of confidence within a month.

Presidential elections are scheduled to be held in the country on March 9.

At a secretariat meeting chaired by K P Oli held this morning, the CPN-UML decided to quit the government and withdraw its support, the Deputy Chairman of the party, Bishnu Paudel said. All the ministers of CPN (UML) will also resign from the federal cabinet.

“We had tried out best to remain afloat the government despite the differences we had (with Maoist Centre) and continue the support to the government but Prime Minister lately attempted to go on a different path. So we decided to withdraw our support and walk out of the government,” Paudel told ANI over the phone.

Further he said, “Prime Minister blocked the scheduled visit of the Foreign Minister to Switzerland. The message about withdraw from the government or dismissing from the post was conveyed to us which left us with no reason to stay onboard.”

Prime Minister Prachanda had asked Foreign Minister Bimala Rai Paudyal to cancel her scheduled visit to Geneva to attend a high-level session of the UN Human Rights Council. Paudya who is from UML was leading a five-member delegation including a secretary from the prime minister’s office, foreign ministry officials and former minister Govinda Bandi as an expert.

Prachanda has also cancelled his scheduled visit to Qatar, his first foreign visit since assuming office in December last year. He was set to fly out to Qatar on Friday to address the Fifth Conference of the Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

“Now the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transportation- Narayan Kaji Shrestha will be representing Nepal in the forum,” Surya Kiran Sharma confirmed to ANI.

Earlier on Saturday, the Rastriya Prajatantra Party also decided to withdraw support and walked out of the government after the CPN (Maoist Centre) formed an eight-party alliance with parties including the Nepali Congress.

According to article 100, Clause 2 of the Constitution of Nepal, a Prime Minister would again need to take a vote of confidence provided the situation – in case any of the political parties broke off or withdraws support to the government. In such a condition, the Prime Minister would require to take a vote of confidence within 30 days.

In case, the Prime Minister fails the vote of confidence then the Prime Minister would lose the post. In two months of its formation, the Ratriya Swatantra Party had deserted the government but continued its support.

Nepal PM Dahal would again need to take the floor test by March 26 this year.

Earlier on January 10, Dahal took the floor test where he secured a staggering 99 per cent votes. He had secured whopping 268 votes in favour, it was the first time in Nepal’s parliament history that any of the Prime Ministers had secured more than 99 per cent votes in the parliament.

