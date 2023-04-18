Nepal: Leaders agree to start process of nominating new chief justice

New Delhi: Top leaders of the three major political parties in Nepal have agreed to nominate a new chief justice through a meeting of the Constitutional Council. The position has been vacant for the past 14 months.

According to a report in the Kathmandu Post, the coalition is yet to settle the ongoing dispute over the composition of the Parliamentary Hearing Committee, whose approval is essential for the appointment of a new chief justice. The parliamentary committee is yet to be formed due to the dispute.

Meanwhile, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has called the meeting of the council on 21 April.

Nepal’s 10-party ruling alliance led by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ in early April announced its common minimum programme, which says the government will adopt an independent and balanced foreign policy for people’s prosperity and national interest.

The document also talks about resolving the outstanding border issues with India like those related to Kalapani, Lipulek and Limpiyadhura through diplomatic channels.

Minister for Communication, Information and Technology and government spokesperson Rekha Sharma unveiled the common minimum programme (CMP) at an event organised at Singhadurbar, Kathmandu.

Dahal in March secured a vote of confidence in Parliament, enabling him to continue as long as he has the backing of his new coalition partners.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal got 172 votes while 89 members voted against him in the House of Representatives, the lower house of Parliament.

Dahal became prime minister in December after elections a month earlier produced no clear winner.

