Nepal: Know the Australian teacher who is feared dead in the Yeti airlines' Pokhara plane crash

Pokhra (Nepal): One of the 72 persons believed to be dead after a plane crashed in Nepal over the weekend has been identified as a teacher from Australia.

Myron Love, an Australian travelling through Asia, had boarded the ATR 72 aeroplane operated by Yeti Airlines on Sunday in Kathmandu.

It has been reported that 72 people were on board when the jet crashed seconds before landing at the Pokhara airport, making it the greatest air accident to affect Nepal in the past 30 years.

When the jet crashed, it caught fire, which rescue personnel attempted to put out. At least 68 people have been verified killed as of this writing, while four more remain missing.

James Lesjak-Atton, a friend of Mr. Love from Sydney, called him “a very nice, entertaining, dynamic man.”

“It is with immense regret to say we have lost one of the best persons I have ever met,” he posted on Instagram.

One of my greatest passions in life was Myron. a genuinely pleasant, enjoyable, and active man. You have our

undying affection, my man. Sam Smith, a different buddy, claimed to have “never met a more genuine bloke in my life” in an interview with Australian TV channel.

The man’s family has not yet answered, and today the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) said it was “urgently seeking to check the welfare of the Australian” aboard.

An airport official reported that the flight’s captain made no indication of “something strange” as the plane approached Pokhara.

There was a mild wind and “no weather issue,” according to Anup Joshi, who also noted that the mountains were clear and visibility was fine.

Joshi continued that the pilot requested a change from the designated runway 3 to runway 1, which the airport approved.

The airport spokesman in Pokhara stated: “We could use either of the runways to operate. The plane was given the all-clear to land.”

