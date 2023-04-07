Nepal, China to hold bilateral talks in Beijing today
Topics of discussion between the two foreign ministers include border, security and several other issues. China also seeks to hold a discussion on a new security plan floated by Beijing called the Global Security Initiative
Kathmandu: Nepal and China will hold the 15th edition of bilateral diplomatic consultation in Beijing today.
Nepal’s delegation will be led by its Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal while the Chinese side will be led by Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Sun Weidong. The delegation has already reached Beijing.
Topics of discussion between the two foreign ministers include border, security and several other issues. China also seeks to hold a discussion on a new security plan floated by Beijing called the Global Security Initiative (GSI).
In February, China published a concept paper on the GSI plan. Beijing hopes to gain Nepal’s support for the same, however, the government in Kathmandu has been denying it. In 2017, Nepal signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the BRI framework agreement. However, so far, no project under BRI has started in Nepal.
China has claimed that the international airport in Pokhara has been built under BRI. However, Nepal has built the airport on its own and has taken a loan for its construction. The meeting between China and Nepal will include a discussion on border management issues.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, China has not allowed the border to be fully functional with Nepal. The checkpoints at Humla and other places are completely blocked. Meanwhile, the contracts received by Chinese firms are operating at a very slow pace.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
DGCA seeks details from Nepal authorities on incident involving Air India, Nepal Airlines
On Friday morning, a Nepal Airlines plane coming to Kathmandu from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and an Air India plane coming to Kathmandu from New Delhi almost collided
Nepal PM Dahal likely to work out portfolio-sharing ahead of possible ministerial appointments today
Pushpa Kamal Dahal got a vote of confidence for the second time in 70 days, this time with a different set of coalition partners
Prachanda's third term as Nepal PM: Why this time India should invest in him
Given that he is backed by Sher Bahadur Deuba’s Nepali Congress which has traditionally been supportive to India, New Delhi must actively engage with him for greater political-economic stability and more equal and mutually beneficial relations