Nepal cabinet expansion likely to take place within next 5 days

New Delhi: The 10-party ruling coalition of Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has started discussions on power-sharing arrangements with Cabinet expansion top on the agenda. According to coalition leaders, the Cabinet will get a full shape within the next five days.

According to a report in the Kathmandu Post, on Wednesday evening, four major parties of the coalition—the Nepali Congress, Dahal’s CPN (Maoist Centre), the CPN (Unified Socialist) and the Janata Samajbadi Party—met at the prime minister’s residence at Baluwatar

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal wins vote of confidence

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal got a vote of confidence for the second time in 70 days, this time with a different set of coalition partners.

According to a report in the Kathmandu Post, “With the change in the major constituents of the coalition–the Nepali Congress, the largest party in parliament, replacing the second largest CPN-UML–the government is all set to move ahead in a new direction.”

Prime Minister Dahal secured 172 votes in the 275-member House of Representatives. Other 89 lawmakers voted against him whereas one abstained.

Nepali Congress, CPN-Maoist Centre, Rastriya Swatantra Party, Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal, CPN-Unified Socialist, Loktantrik Samajbadi Party Nepal, Janamat Party, Nagarik Unmukti Party, Rastriya Janamorcha and Aam Janata Party voted in his favour. CPN-UML and Rastriya Prajatantra Party voted against him. Nepal Workers and Peasants Party abstained.

Dahal, 68, sought a vote of confidence as two parties in the seven-party alliance – Rastriya Prajatantra Party and CPN-UML – withdrew support to his government. They refused to endorse Prachanda’s proposal to back Nepali Congress leader Ramchandra Paudel for the post of president.

Dahal, who was sworn in as the country’s Prime Minister in December, comfortably passed the first floor test on January 10 with 268 votes after all parties except the Nepal Workers and Peasants Party and the Rastriya Janamorcha voted in favour of the government.

