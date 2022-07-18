Nelson Mandela International Day: History, interesting facts and inspirational quotes

The United Nations decided to celebrate Nelson Mandela International Day in 2009 to honour the revolutionary and his achievements. The decision was inspired by a call made by the South African leader asking the next generation to take on the burden of leadership and address social injustices

The world celebrates Nelson Mandela International Day to honour the late South African President’s contribution to world peace and freedom. Mandela, who led the fight against the apartheid system of discrimination in his country, was the leader of South Africa’s first multi-ethnic government.

For his efforts to promote peace, coexistence, equality, human rights, freedom, and justice, the leader remains loved by generations. Nelson Mandela breathed his last in 2013.

History:

The United Nations decided to celebrate Nelson Mandela International Day in 2009 to honour the revolutionary and his achievements. The decision was inspired by a call made by the South African leader asking the next generation to take on the burden of leadership and address the social injustices prevalent in the world.

Some facts about Nelson Mandela:

Mandela’s birth name was Rolihlahla, which means pulling the branch of a tree or troublemaker in his Xhosa tribe. The name "Nelson" was given to him on his first day of elementary school by his teacher.

Fondly called Madiba (his clan name) by the people, the activist was imprisoned for 27 years due to his fight against apartheid.

Mandela’s reputation as freedom fighter and activist was legendary. The former African National Congress leader was called ‘The Black Pimpernel’ for his ability to evade the police using various disguises.

He was jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993 with then South African President Frederik Willem de Klerk.

He even had a cameo in Spike Lee’s Malcolm X. The 1992 biopic featured Mandela as a schoolteacher who recites the American activist’s famous speech to a room of Soweto school kids. According to CNN, the pacifist leader was against uttering the phrase “by any means necessary” so Lee cut back to footage of Malcolm X to end the film.

Quotes by Nelson Mandela:

• “I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.”

• “Real leaders must be ready to sacrifice all for the freedom of their people.”

• “Everyone can rise above their circumstances and achieve success if they are dedicated to and passionate about what they do.”

• “It is not our diversity which divides us; it is not our ethnicity, or religion or culture that divides us. Since we have achieved our freedom, there can only be one division amongst us: between those who cherish democracy and those who do not.”

• “For to be free is not merely to cast off one's chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others.”

• “Do not judge me by my successes, judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.