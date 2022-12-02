Neighbours carry old man's house to help him be closer to his family, video wins hearts

Showing kindness to each other doesn’t cost anything but will definitely bring a smile to someone’s face who is in dire need of help or affection. At a time when people have become busy in their daily lives and don’t have the time to spend with their friends or talk to their neighbours, elderly people are the ones who feel the most alone and isolated and crave love and affection. One such man who was left alone all by himself after the death of his wife was extended help by his neighbours who took up a unique step to reunite him with his family.

The incident is from a village in the Philippines and a video of the same is already winning hearts on the internet.

Shared by Good News Movement on Instagram, the video shows several villagers carrying the old man’s 7 feet-high home on their shoulders with the help of bamboo. The reason behind such an act was to shift the man near to his son and grandkids. While the man lived far away, his son lived in Zamboanga del Norte in the Philippines and wanted his father to live with them.

However, his home was too far and the elderly man wasn’t able to move. It was then that his neighbours came to help and decided the transport the entire house to the new location. It took around 2 hours but a few relatives and the neighbours successfully transported the house.

Check the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)



The caption of the post states the whole story and further adds, “They were all tired after that but the old man’s daughters cooked a meal for them. It was like a fiesta.”

Notably, the bonding between the community has won several hearts on the internet and left people impressed. Social media users took to the comment section and shared their reactions.

A user wrote, “That is called BAYANIHAN. Helping others without seeking anything in return. A truest Filipino trait passed down from generation to generation. Mabuhay and Pilipino”, while another wrote, “If only our society had hearts to want to help instead of feeling like it’s not their problem, our country would be so much happier.”

So far, the video has grabbed thousands of views and amassed several likes and comments.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.