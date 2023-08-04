Neighbour leaves note on parked car and what happened next has caught Reddit's attention
The exchange via conversation on paper was spotted by a passerby who was walking his dog. This led him to share the now viral picture on Reddit
One of the most unprecedented woes in modern times is parking on the road and heated arguments resulting from it. People can tolerate anything but a neighbour’s car parked in their area makes them lose their cool. Following the same, a series of exchanges featuring a driver and the person in front of whose house the vehicle had been allegedly parked, has now gained traction on Reddit. While the incident’s location remains unclear, the user’s name ‘CasualUK’ who first shared the post on the discussion website makes it possible for the country to be Britain.
Based on the viral post, it all started after a neighbour stuck a note using cello tape on the parked car’s windowpane. The deferential request read, “Please move your car. Thank you.” The courtesy call should have made the driver remove his vehicle parked on a public street easily. However, the driver’s blunt reply has left Internet users astonished. The driver wrote, “May I ask why? It’s taxed, insured, and on the road I live on. At least tell me! Paul (Number 31), Who are you?”
Check out the Reddit post:
The post has over 21,000 likes and it amassed over 1200 comments.
Check out some of the responses below:
One user wondered, “Will the unknown respond?”
“I’m invested in it so far but there are a few plot holes that can’t be overlooked. In Episode 1 why didn’t they just explain why the car needs moving rather than Episode 2 being a filler episode? I feel unfortunately this was a victim of the writers’ strike and will not see a series 2,” added another user.
Another replied, “I am eagerly awaiting their response. i love these situations where people think they own the public road outside of their house.”
“Okay, I’m invested way more than I should be,” commented a user.
A comment read, “I’m on Paul’s side.”
According to the Daily Mirror, the exchange via conversation on paper was spotted by a passerby who was walking his dog. This led him to share the now viral picture on Reddit. In addition, several users have admitted that they found the ongoing disagreement “pretty amusing”. Several others asked for more context as the one provided above wasn’t enough to judge the situation wisely.
