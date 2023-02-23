Negligence, bad weather caused Tara Air crash in Nepal, says govt investigation report

New Delhi: An investigation by the Nepal government has concluded that severe weather, negligence, and a malfunction in the plane’s terrain awareness and warning system led to the crash of Tara Air flight on 29 May last year.

The Tara Air plane was on a 20-minute scheduled flight from the resort town of Pokhara, 200 kilometers (125 miles) west of Kathmandu, to the mountain town of Jomsom on 29 May. The turboprop Twin Otter aircraft had lost contact with the airport tower close to landing in an area of deep river gorges and mountaintops.

An army helicopter and private choppers were taking part in the search, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal had said in a statement.

Army troops and rescue teams were headed to the possible site of the crash, believed to be around Lete, a village in Mustang district, Narayan Silwal.

Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesman for Tara Air, said that rescuers had narrowed down a possible location of the plane.

According to plane tracking data from flightradar24.com, the 43-year-old aircraft took off from Pokhara at 9:55 a.m. (04:10 GMT) and transmitted its last signal at 10:07 a.m. (04:22 GMT) at an altitude of 12,825 feet (3,900 meters).

There were six foreigners on board the plane, including four Indians and two Germans, according to a police official.

The plane was carrying 19 passengers and three crew, Bartaula said.

