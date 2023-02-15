Need to think of the unthinkable, as we live in more shock-prone world: IMF warns
Kristalina Georgieva said IMF believes that a cost of living crisis which triggered in many countries following global inflation spike is subsiding
Washington: “The world economy is still in a very difficult place. Global growth is slowing down in 2023 but it might be a turning point,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.
Speaking at a World Government Summit panel hosted by CNBC, Georgieva warned that “we need to think of the unthinkable as we live in a more shock-prone world impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the recent earthquake across Syria and Turkey.”
She said everyone has to change their mindset to be “much more agile and oriented towards building resilience at all levels, so we can handle the shocks better.”
“What we are very concerned [about] is the unexpected,” Georgieva added.
‘Inflation finally trimming’
Georgieva said the IMF believes that a cost of living crisis which triggered in many countries following global inflation spike is subsiding.
“We see inflation finally trimming down in quite a number of countries. The chance of finally getting on top of the problem of cost of living being a major disrupter for millions and millions of people, we see light at the end of this tunnel,” Georgieva said.
In January, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted that global consumer price hikes would decline to 6.6 per cent in 2023, against 6.5 per cent it predicted in last year in October.
It further said that the inflation rates are anticipated to be lower in 2023 as against 2022 in nearly 84 per cent of the countries.
World gross domestic product will likely grow an estimated 2.9 per cent in 2023, 0.2 percentage point more than forecast in October, IMF had said.
The IMF, however, has increased its global growth forecast for 2023 on the back of strong US consumer spending and China’s reopening after the zero Covid policy.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Pakistan has foreign exchange reserves for ‘only 18 days’ of imports: Why an IMF bailout may not be enough
Pakistan’s troubles are only mounting. The country’s foreign exchange reserves have dropped to a nine-year low of $3.09 billion. It needs an IMF bailout desperately but even that might not be enough
Brexit turns three. Why no one is celebrating it
Brexit, according to some critics, is the dark thread explaining why Britain is suffering more than its neighbours in a country dealing with the same energy shocks and inflation pressures
Pakistan’s crisis is only going to worsen: What happens if the country defaults
New York-based global ratings agency Fitch has warned that the ‘possibility of a default’ is real in Pakistan. If the country cannot repay commercial debt, its ability to import goods will be hit. This will lead to higher inflation, industrial losses, and a rise in unemployment