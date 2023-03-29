NCLAT upholds Google’s Rs 1337 crores fine, orders tech company to comply with CCI order in 30 days
The NCLAT or National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has upheld the fine that was imposed on Google. Google now has 30 days to fully comply with the order and pay Rs 1337.7 crores, and needs to pay over 170 characters in 10 days
In a major setback for Google India, the NCLAT or National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has upheld the fine imposed by the Competition Commission of India and has rejected Google’s plea. The NCLAT has also instructed Google to comply with CCI’s order within 30 days and pay the fine that was imposed – Rs 1337.76 crore, within the stipulated time.
The internet giant has been allowed one week to start complying with the NCLAT ruling and pay 10 per cent of the Rs 1,337.76 crore punishment levied by the CCI for unfair practices. The NCLAT also stated that the CCI’s probe into Google did not violate natural justice principles.
Also read: In a major setback, Google loses bid to block India’s Android antitrust ruling
On October 20 last year, the CCI fined Google Rs 1,337.76 crore for anti-competitive practices in connection to Android mobile devices. The authority also directed the Internet giant to stop engaging in various unfair business practices.
On January 4, the NCLAT had agreed to hear the plea in April but declined to consider putting a stay order on the CCI regulation.
The NCLAT ruled that the Competition Commission of India’s probe into Google did not violate natural justice principles. A two-member NCLAT bench said it could not accept the argument that the CCI ruling on Google is “replete with confirmation bias.”
Also read: Google to start supporting third-party payment systems for app developers in India, with a twist
The NCLAT panel, which included Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and Member Alok Shrivastava, also made some changes to the CCI ruling.
The NCLAT granted Alphabet Inc’s Google limited relief by setting aside four of the CCI orders in the case relating to misuse of its dominant position in Android.
