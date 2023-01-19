Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan 'within a month'; Maryam Nawaz 'in a week'
Islamabad: Former Pakistani prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to his homeland within a month, informed Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman.
Meanwhile, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif will be back in Pakistan from London in a week, ARY News reported.
While talking to media in Lahore, Baligh-ur-Rehman claimed that he would himself welcome Nawaz Sharif at the airport, adding that Sharif’s daughter will arrive in Pakistan in a week.
In another report, ARY News, while quoting sources, claimed that Maryam will return to Pakistan from London on January 29 as the PML-N activists have started preparation to welcome her.
Nawaz Sharif’s Geneva visit
Earlier this month, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, along with other family members, returned to London after spending a week in Switzerland.
According to sources, they also met Shehbaz Sharif in Geneva, where the Pakistani Prime Minister attended the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan.
They were accompanied to Geneva by family members and Nawaz’s private physician. During their visit, Maryam had undergone throat surgery at a local hospital.
Back in November 2022, Nawaz Sharif along with his other family members embarked on a five-nation tour of Europe.
Nawaz cannot return ‘due to allegations against him’
Soon after the news of Nawaz and his daughter Maryam’s return to Pakistan went viral, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Aitzaz Ahsan claimed that the former Pakistan PM cannot return due to the current political situation in Pakistan as well as the allegations that he was involved in journalist Arshad Sharif murder and the alleged assassination attempt against former prime minister Imran Khan.
London Police would also undoubtedly probe these allegations, Ahsan said.
For the unversed, Nawaz Sharif has been living in self-imposed exile in the UK since 2019. Imran Khan’s PTI-led government had earlier cancelled Nawaz Sharif’s diplomatic passport after he was declared a proclaimed offender by a Pakistani court on corruption charges.
Nawaz Sharif to lead party’s campaign for 2023 general elections
In December last year. Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Nawaz Sharif will lead PML-N’s campaign for the 2023 general elections. He alleged that Pakistan’s ties with friendly countries were affected after Imran Khan sold foreign gifts from Toshakhana.
Further, he claimed that ‘false cases’ were dissolved against the PML-N leaders and Imran Khan will now face ‘real cases’ against him. Sanaullah said that the PTI chief will be held accountable by the institutions.
(With inputs from agencies)
