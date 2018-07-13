Nawaz Sharif, Maryam set to arrive in Pakistan today: Two choppers to transport duo to jail; over 300 PML-N workers detained

In a massive crackdown on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), over 300 workers and leaders of the party were detained in Lahore ahead of the arrival of its 'lifetime' leader Nawaz Sharif, who would be arrested along with his daughter and transported and be moved to a jail via a helicopter.

Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, who were convicted by a Pakistani court in the Avenfield Apartments case and sentenced to 10 and 7 years in jail respectively, boarded a foreign flight on Thursday and will arrive in Lahore via Abu Dhabi at 6.15 pm (local time) on Friday.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Javed Iqbal has ordered taking all necessary measures to arrest Sharif and Maryam upon their arrival at the airport.

He has also formed a 16-member team to arrest them and shift them to Adiala jail in Rawalpindi after producing them at the accountability court that sentenced the father-daughter duo last week.

Quoting sources, PTI reported that the Cabinet division has allocated two helicopters — reserved for the prime minister — to NAB to shift Sharif and his daughter to jail from the airport.

They said one helicopter would be at Lahore airport, while the other would be in Islamabad, and the father-daughter duo would be arrested upon landing at either of the two airports.

Deputy Inspector General Operations Shahzad Akbar said 10,000 police officers will be deployed across the city on Friday to "maintain law and order".

The Anti-Riot Unit will be on alert, and the Dolphin Squad and the Police Response Unit will be deployed to sensitive areas of the city. "No one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands," he said.

Lahore police has also placed containers on the city roads leading to the airport. A narrow passage has been left for motorists where police have been deployed for checking.

"Over 100 police commandos will be deployed at the airport on Friday to avert any untoward incident," senior Lahore police officer Sardar Asif said.

He said the police are taking only anti-social elements into custody ahead of Sharif's arrival. He said the arrested PML-N activists have been detained for 30 days under public order.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurenzeb said that police have detained over 300 PML-N workers mostly from Lahore to stop them from welcoming Sharif at the airport.

Such a massive crackdown on PML-N workers never happened even in the martial law regime, she said.

She said that despite all such tactics, the PML-N workers will reach the airport to give historic welcome to Sharif.

"We will not accept the results of the 25 July polls if pre-poll rigging is not stopped. The Election Commission of Pakistan must act and order release of our detained workers forthwith. Otherwise, we will understand that both the ECP and caretaker government are puppet and someone else is calling the shots (establishment)," PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif told reporters, in an apparent reference to the army.

The powerful army, which enjoys considerable influence over policy decisions in Pakistan, has ruled the country for much of its life since it gained independence 70 years ago.

Shehbaz further said that PML-N opponents are given full liberty to hold rallies while section 144 has been imposed in Lahore only to stop the PML-N workers from receiving their leader.

"I will lead Friday's party rally to receive my elder brother and niece. If I or my sons are arrested, then my daughters will lead the rally," he declared.

Before leaving for Lahore, Sharif pledged that he will liberate Pakistan from "those who are running a state above the state".

"Despite seeing the bars of prison in front of my eyes, I am going to Pakistan," he told journalists in the British capital where his wife Kulsoom is undergoing treatment for throat cancer.

The 68-year-old leader said he was returning to the country so that he could pay back the Pakistani nation for what they had done for him: making him prime minister three times.

"I ask the people, especially women, to come out of their homes like tigers, and cross all barricades to reach the Lahore airport. No one can stop a mass gathering of the people," he said.

"We used to hear about 'a state within a state' but now things have gone to the extent that there is 'a state above the state'. We will have to change this. 25 July will be a defining moment in the country's history after 14 August, 1947 (Independence Day)," he said, adding that Maryam and he would hear the election results in jail.

Meanwhile, Sharif's mother Begum Shamim Akhter said in a video message that the father-daughter duo were "innocent" and she, too, will go to jail if they are arrested.

میرے بچوں کو ووٹ کو عزت دو کا نعرہ لگانے کی سزا دی جارہی ہے. اگر انہیں جیل بھیجا گیاتو میں بھی انکے ساتھ جاوں گی pic.twitter.com/VnjwMUE0Z4 — PML(N) (@pmln_org) July 12, 2018

Ahead of her arrival in Pakistan, Maryam clarified on Twitter that their plan to come back remained "unchanged", while asking her children to be "brave in the face of oppression".

Since every attempt to discourage us from coming back failed, planners trying to spread confusion. Plan unchanged. WE’RE COMING Insha’Allah — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 12, 2018

Told my kids to be brave in the face of oppression. But kids will still be kids. Goodbyes are hard, even for the grownups. pic.twitter.com/ge17Al5gfY — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 12, 2018

Sharif, who was disqualified by the Supreme Court in 2017 in the Panama Papers case, is now the supremo of the PML-N.

Shehbaz and other party leaders are mobilising the party workers to reach at the airport in a large number.

