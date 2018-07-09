Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz to be arrested on arrival at Lahore airport, says Pakistan anti-corruption official

Lahore: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz will be arrested on their arrival at any airport in Pakistan as they have been convicted in a corruption case, a senior minister said on Monday.

Maryam last evening shared her flight details to return to Pakistan with media persons. She said she will reach Lahore airport on Friday at 6:15 pm by Ittehad Airways' flight EY-243. "The government will implement accountability court's order in letter and spirit and arrest Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on their arrival at Lahore airport," Law Minister Ali Zafar told reporters.

"Let me make it clear that the law enforcement agencies will arrest Nawaz and Maryam at the airport to implement the court's order," he said. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has also announced that it will arrest the father and the daughter on their arrival in Lahore on Friday. "On the announcement of the Sharif family that Nawaz and Maryam are arriving in Lahore on Friday at 6.15 pm we have written to the Punjab government to coordinate with NAB for their arrest at the airport," a NAB official told PTI on Monday.

He said the NAB would not allow Sharif to lead a rally. "We will make sure that Sharif and Maryam do not leave the airport and arrested there," he said. The accountability court Islamabad on Friday last handed down 10 and 7 years rigorous imprisonment to Sharif and Maryam respectively in the Avenfield properties corruption case filed by the NAB. Maryam was given 7 years imprisonment for abetment after she was found "instrumental in concealment of the properties of her father" and one year for non-cooperation with NAB.

Sharif's son-in-law Capt (retd.) M Safdar who has been given one-year jail term for not cooperating with NAB, and aiding and abetting Sharif and Maryam has been arrested and sent to Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi. Meanwhile, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurenzeb said Sharif and Maryam will arrive in Lahore on Friday via Abu Dhabi on a foreign airline. "PML-N workers from across the country will gather in Lahore to welcome their leaders," she said.

Sharif along with Maryam had gone to London last month to see his ailing wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. She is suffering from lymphoma (throat cancer). She has been on a ventilator since 14 June after suffering a cardiac arrest in London. Sharif said Kulsoom may regain consciousness before he leaves for Lahore on Friday.