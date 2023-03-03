NATO without US? Hungarian PM Viktor Orban pitches idea

Budapest: Hungary called for “European NATO” that should be free from the influence of America. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he believes that the US is dragging Europe into a conflict that cannot be won and risks a global war.

Europe needs its own military bloc

Orban said Europe needs its own military bloc, one that is free of the US influence.

“The solution would be a European NATO,” the Hungarian PM was quoted as saying by Swiss Weltwoche.

He further claimed that desire of the US for further expansion of its influence has led to the tensions between the West and Russia.

Russia concerned about NATO expansion

Referring to his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin few weeks ahead of the start of Ukraine war, the Hungarian PM claimed that Moscow was concerned about NATO expanding further east into Ukraine and Georgia.

Orban said that Putin told him “his problem was with the American missile bases in Poland and Romania and possible NATO expansion in Ukraine and Georgia.”

The Prime Minister of Hungary also noted that Putin was concerned about the US potentially deploying its weapons to these countries as well.

According to Orban, that was one of the key reasons behind ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict.

“I understand what Putin said. I do not accept what he did,” said Orban, as he also emphasied that Hungary should stay out of the conflict.

Orban further stated that Hungary has been subjected to “constant pressure” as other Western nations “want to drag” it into the war through “every possible means”.

The Hungarian PM is of the opinion that West needs to demonstrate a “true desire and will for peace if they want it to be achieved in Ukraine. That is what is lacking today, at least in the West.”

Orban statements comes within days after he said that the ongoing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine benefitted no one in the world.

For the unversed, Hungary is the only NATO nation that has so far supported China’s peace plan for Ukraine.

