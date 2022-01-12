World

NATO, Russia to hold more high-level talks despite tensions over Moscow's military buildup near Ukraine

After chairing a meeting of the NATO-Russia council, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said both parties had expressed the need to dialogue and explore a schedule of future meetings

The Associated Press January 12, 2022 20:47:07 IST
Russian Deputy Defence Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg seen during NATO-Russia Council at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium January 12, 2022. Reuters

Brussels: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that the military organisation and Russia have agreed to try to schedule more meetings, despite tensions over Moscow's military buildup near Ukraine.

Speaking after chairing a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council, Stoltenberg said both parties had “expressed the need to dialogue and explore a schedule of future meetings.” But Stoltenberg said any talks about Ukraine would not be easy.

“There are significant differences between NATO allies and Russia on this issue,” he told reporters.

He underlined that Ukraine has the right to decide its future security arrangements on its own, and that NATO would continue to leave its door open to new members.

“No one else has anything to say, and of course Russia does not have a veto,” he said.

Updated Date: January 12, 2022 20:47:07 IST

