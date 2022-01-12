NATO, Russia to hold more high-level talks despite tensions over Moscow's military buildup near Ukraine
After chairing a meeting of the NATO-Russia council, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said both parties had expressed the need to dialogue and explore a schedule of future meetings
Brussels: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that the military organisation and Russia have agreed to try to schedule more meetings, despite tensions over Moscow's military buildup near Ukraine.
Speaking after chairing a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council, Stoltenberg said both parties had “expressed the need to dialogue and explore a schedule of future meetings.” But Stoltenberg said any talks about Ukraine would not be easy.
“There are significant differences between NATO allies and Russia on this issue,” he told reporters.
He underlined that Ukraine has the right to decide its future security arrangements on its own, and that NATO would continue to leave its door open to new members.
“No one else has anything to say, and of course Russia does not have a veto,” he said.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Kazakhstan unrest: How Vladimir Putin again seizes on unrest in an attempt to expand Russian influence
If the turmoil in Kazakhstan has exposed the vulnerability of the strongman leaders whom the Kremlin has trusted to keep order, it has also presented Russia with a chance to reassert its influence
Joe Biden to speak with Vladimir Putin today on latter's request; Ukraine on agenda
The talks come as the US and Western allies have watched the massing of Russian forces along its border with Ukraine, growing to an estimated 100,000 and fueling fears that Moscow is preparing to further invade the country
Ukraine tensions: Vladimir Putin warns Joe Biden that new sanctions could rupture ties between US-Russia
The 50-minute phone call, a second one for this month, comes amid growing alarm over Moscow's troop buildup near Ukraine, a crisis that has deepened as the Kremlin has stiffened its insistence on border security guarantees