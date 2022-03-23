NATO invites Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to address summit via videolink
Zelensky's spokesman Serhiy Nykyforov confirmed that the Ukraine leader would be taking part in the summit and addressing it
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been invited to address a special NATO summit Thursday discussing the Russian invasion of his country, an official said.
"President Zelensky is invited to address the NATO summit via video link," the NATO official said Tuesday.
"This will be an opportunity for allied leaders to hear directly from President Zelensky about the dire situation facing the people of Ukraine because of Russia's aggression," the official added.
Zelensky's spokesman Serhiy Nykyforov confirmed that the Ukraine leader would be taking part in the summit and addressing it.
Zelensky will seek help in ending the Russian invasion, Interfax-Ukraine quoted the spokesman as saying.
"This could be in several forms. Close airspace, provide Ukraine with powerful air defence systems and aviation," he said.
"NATO allies are helping Ukraine to uphold its fundamental right to self-defence with a significant amount of critical military equipment," the official from the military bloc said.
"At the summit, allies and Ukraine will discuss what more allies can do to strengthen our support for Ukraine."
The summit coincides with a G7 summit and a European Union summit which will also be held in Brussels.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Russia strikes military base in Ukraine’s Yavoriv: What you need to know about the attack on the complex and its significance
More than 30 Russian cruise missiles targeted the sprawling facility situated close to the Polish border, killing at least 35 people and injuring another 134
Ukraine conflict: Two weeks into the invasion, Russia has slowed down but not stopped
A detailed picture of the unfolding war is difficult to acquire, American and European officials and analysts say the Russians started slowly and have since hobbled.
Russia says Ukraine 'neutrality' key at conflict talks: What does it mean and could it help to achieve peace?
Even as Russia’s military forces battered the outskirts of the capital city of Kyiv in Ukraine, the two countries are discussing terms for Ukrainian neutrality in their negotiations as long as any mention of NATO stays out of it