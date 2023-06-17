NATO Chief Stoltenberg likely to hold top position for another year

NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg will more likely head the alliance for another year, sources familiar with the developments have said.

The alliance has been struggling to look for a possible successor to Stoltenberg as he is due to step down in September this year after occupying the top position for nine years.

The source told Reuters that he has broad support in the alliance and continues to be an effective leader.

“The (Biden) administration is coming around the idea of Stoltenberg staying on for another year,” said the US official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity.

“It doesn’t look like there is consensus at the moment within the alliance on his replacement,” the source added.

Stoltenberg has held the seat of secretary-general of NATO since 2014. His term has already been prolonged by a year to October in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

He has reiterated that he does not have any “intention of seeking an extension.” Stoltenberg said, “When it comes to my successor that is an issue to be decided by the 31 allies.”

Earlier this week, the NATO chief visited the White House to meet US President Joe Biden.

Here, he was appreciated by the White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre who said Stoltenberg “has done a fantastic job, a really wonderful job, during this history-making time…NATO has come together in a way that we haven’t seen in a very long time.”

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen emerged as a possible frontrunner to succeed Stoltenberg.

At the same time, British Defence Minister Ben Wallace also threw his hat in the ring.

But there is so far no consensus on a clear pick among NATO members, and diplomats are increasingly talking up the chances of Stoltenberg being asked to stay on.

