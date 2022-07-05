National Workaholics Day: History, significance and how to celebrate

Being a workaholic can lead to your relationships falling apart. It can also lead to anxiety, unhappiness and other health issues

Many of us still struggle to find a balance between our professional and personal lives. National Workaholics Day is observed on 5 July to remind people to take time out for themselves outside of work.

While being professional and having a committed work ethic are good qualities in an individual, giving too much importance to your work and none to your personal life can have harmful consequences. Being a workaholic can lead to your relationships falling apart. It can also lead to anxiety, unhappiness and other health issues.

History:

The concept of work ethic has evolved over the centuries. Work and faith were intertwined concepts in the medieval world. The Puritans saw work as an obligation that led to everyone’s benefit.

When the Puritans crossed over and settled in America, they brought with them the idea that good works lead to prosperity. The group believed that ambition, hard work, and constantly pursuing success can lead to individuals being rewarded in heaven.

The Industrial Revolution brought about a change in the prevailing attitudes. Individual workmanship was replaced by mass production and consumption. In the 1950s, the rise of a professional class after World War II saw many young workers aim for social and professional mobility by following the rules of their company and pleasing their bosses.

The “grey flannel mentality” of these professionals and its adverse consequences was best described by comedian Roger Dangerfield. He came up with the term ‘workaholics’ to describe his father and how he was fond of alcohol as a way to deal with the stresses of work.

Significance:

The day reminds us that there are still several people who have an unhealthy work-life balance. National Workaholics Day also serves to make people aware about how they are damaging their own health by focusing too much on work. It also draws attention to how you can let go of your workaholics tendencies and relax.

How to celebrate National Workaholics Day:

Take a day off - Many of us have been conditioned to believe that taking a day off can have adverse consequences on our career. But since this day is all about maintaining work-life balance, you can take a holiday.

Do something relaxing - Indulge in your hobbies or start a new one. Try something that help you indulge in your creative skills like photography, painting, or even music.

Binge-watch The Office - This is a best option for letting go of all work-related stresses. One of the funniest workplace comedies ever made, The Office remains a favourite for many. Binge-watch the hilarious show and laugh out loud at the antics of the people at Dunder Mifflin Paper Company.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.