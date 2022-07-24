National Thermal Engineer Day 2022: Know history and significance

The day was instituted to recognise the commitment and dedication of thermal engineers, without whom many hi-tech machines and devices would not function at all

National Thermal Engineer Day is observed every year on 24 July to honour thermal engineers and their contribution to society. It also highlights the importance of thermal energy in our daily lives.

History:

The global engineering and manufacturing company - Advanced Thermal Solutions Inc (ATS) recognised this day in 2014. This organisation offers efficient and cost-effective thermal energy regulation as well as electronic packaging solutions. ATS has been emphasising on the significance of the thermal energy sector and its contributions to the electronics and engineering industry.

ATS established this day to draw attention to the hard work put in by thermal engineers around the globe. With other leading industries such as software and electronics booming, the work of thermal engineers often goes unnoticed. However, it is the thermal sector that supports the above two industries. Interestingly, 24 July was selected as National Thermal Engineer Day as it is the hottest day of the year.

Significance:

Thermal energy is vital for any country’s growth and technological advancement. Thermal engineers are among the most important contributors to a country’s growth. They work with heat management systems and help in designing, maintaining, and repairing mechanical systems (which include heat transfer) into different types of energy.

Quotes

-The engineer has been, and is, a maker of history - James Kip Finch, American engineer and educator.

-Teaching thermal physics is as easy as teaching a song, you think you make it simpler when you make it slightly wrong - Mark Zemansky, American physicist

-Engineering stimulates the mind - Bruce Dickinson, English musician

-At its heart, engineering is about using science to find creative, practical solutions. It is a noble profession - Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom.

-Science is about knowing; engineering is about doing.”- Henry Petroski, American engineer

