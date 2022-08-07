Though not much is known about the origins of the National Sisters Day, it is believed that Tricia Eleogram of Tennessee founded this occasion in 1996 to celebrate the spirit of sisterhood

National Sisters Day is observed annually on the first Sunday of August to celebrate this bond that can never be broken. This year, the occasion falls on 7 August. Though not much is known about the origins of the National Sisters Day, it is believed that Tricia Eleogram of Tennessee founded this occasion in 1996 to celebrate the spirit of sisterhood.

History

The word sister originated from the Old Norse word 'systir' which itself is derived from a Proto-Germanic word 'swester'. Today, we not only assume sisters to be our female siblings, but also our very close female friends.

Significance

Sister’s Day is believed to be a significant observance for those with siblings or friends who consider themselves to be close as sisters. On this day, people celebrate the bond they share with their sisters. From making your sisters feel special to having special sibling bonding time, there are a number of things one could plan for this day.

The occasion is not only celebrated in India but also in a number of other countries. The day aims to strengthen the bond between sisters, and gives them the opportunity to express their love for one another.

How to celebrate the day?

One way to celebrate the National Sisters Day is by watching a film about the bond between sisters like Little Women. Another way is to organise a dinner with both of your favourite foods. You can sit down together for a meal or just a cup of coffee to reconnect and be nostalgic about your bond.

Arrange a trip for your sister on this day to her favourite places. You may take her to her dream destination that she wanted to go to. You can keep it simple and arrange some recreational activity that the two of you can engage in.

