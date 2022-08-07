This day brings an opportunity to toast the occasion and thank you sisters or any one who is like that to you.

Nothing can compare to the bond between siblings and when it's sisters then the relationship is something special and unique. Sisters are said to have a deep connection while growing up and remain strong throughout life. National Sisters Day is observed every year on the first Sunday of August. So, this year, it will be celebrated on 7 August. The day is dedicated to celebrating the wonderful bond that sisters have. If you have an elder or younger sister, don’t forget to make the day special for her. Those who do not have a sister biologically and may have bonded with someone who has become more like a sister to you, this day brings an opportunity to toast the occasion and thank them.

Take a look at some of the wishes, greetings, and messages to share on this day:

-Happy National Sisters Day to you my dearest. Thanks for always being there for me. I love you!

- Happy Sister’s Day to a wonderful sister who always guides and protects me. Love you to the moon and back.

-You are a fabulous sister, and I am blessed to have you in my life. Happy Sisters Day 2022!

- My dearest sister, you are the most essential part of my life. You are like a mother, a friend, and a role model to me. Happy Sisters Day to you!

-As a small sister, I admire you every day and desire to someday become like you. Love you to infinity. Happy Sisters Day to you.

-You are a great blessing to our family and me. Thank you for everything. Happy Sisters Day 2022!

Inspiring Quotes:

-A sister is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost. – Marion Garretty, author

-Having a sister is like having a best friend you can’t get rid of. You know whatever you do, they’ll be there. – Amy Li, founder of Dance4Healing.

-You know full well as I do the value of sisters’ affections; there is nothing like it in this world. – Charlotte Bronte, English novelist.

-Sisters function as safety nets in a chaotic world simply by being there for each other. – Carol Saline, Journalist.

- A sister can be seen as someone who is both ourselves and very much not ourselves -a special kind of double. -Toni Morrison, American novelist.

- A sister is both your mirror -and your opposite. -Elizabeth Fishel, Journalist

