National Receptionists Day 2022: Know date, history, significance and how it is celebrated

National Receptionists Day was first introduced in the United States in 1991 to spread awareness and appreciation about the role of the receptionists and to provide the community with necessary support

National Receptionists Day is observed every year on the second Wednesday of May to recognise the importance of receptionists. This year, the occasion will be celebrated on 11 May.

The first impression of a company depends on the behaviour of the receptionist. They are the first person to interact with the customers/clients/guests who visit an office. They play a key role in maintaining the link between potential clients and the company. Their exceptional communication skills help serve clients properly and maintain proper contact with them.

History

National Receptionists Day was first introduced in the United States in 1991 to celebrate the contribution of the receptionists. The main aim of the Director of the National Receptionists Association behind celebrating this day was to spread awareness and appreciation about the role of the receptionists and to provide the community with necessary support nationwide.

In 2012, Rapport, the United Kingdom’s leading provider of reception services, launched the celebrations in the country. Eventually, the day got worldwide recognition. Many countries like Canada, New Zealand and Australia started celebrating National Receptionists Day.

Significance

The day is marked to appreciate the contribution of a receptionist in a business or company. Receptionists are responsible for keeping up a good image of the company. They are the first person to talk with the clients in person or on the telephone. When someone requires an appointment or needs a referral, they get in touch with the receptionist. These working professionals complete all the initial paperwork and maintain invoices for their company. They are the first point of security of an office to control the flow of customers or clients. Some receptionists play multiple roles, from organising office maintenance and inventory to serving as human resource officials and administrative assistants.

Celebrations

Companies thank their receptionists by giving them gifts on the occasion. They may also award them a paid leave as a celebratory token. People in some offices also sit at the reception desk to understand the responsibilities that a receptionist undertakes each day.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.