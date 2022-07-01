National Postal Workers Day 2022: Find history and significance here

The day encourages people to take a moment and appreciate postal workers, who deserve to be acknowledged for their unending efforts

On 1 July every year, National Postal Workers Day is celebrated. It is a day to express gratitude for the postal workers who put in great efforts to deliver our mail on time.

Apart from recognising their efforts, the day is also dedicated in creating awareness about the contributions of postal workers, who have done their best in keeping communication lines open. Before digitization could make its way, people depended solely on postal workers for their communication.

Those who are engaged in postal services work tirelessly to ensure smooth communication by delivering our mail on time. Sometimes, to deliver letters or packages at our doorsteps, postal workers travel several kilometres away.

During the coronavirus pandemic, postal workers played a significant role in transporting medicines, COVID-19 testing kits and medical packages around the country. No matter the difficulties they faced, these people played a pivotal role as frontline workers during the pandemic.

History:

In the year 1997, the National Postal Workers Day was declared on 1 July by a Seattle-area postal carrier. The day was founded to honour fellow employees and recognise their efforts in the service. Since then, it is celebrated every year on this day.

Significance:

People may have grown closer due to the advent of newer modes of communication technology, but postal services are still essential for sending across messages or parcels, especially in rural sectors and small towns.

Postal services do not only include delivering your letter/package to the correct address, but also includes services like sorting the mails and preventing any mix-up of parcels.

The day encourages people to take a moment and appreciate postal workers, who deserve to be acknowledged for their unending efforts.

