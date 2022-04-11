National Pet Day 2022: History, significance and quotes to share on the occasion

The National Institutes of Health over the last 10 years has been a partner in the research that suggests the mental and physical benefits of having a pet in one's life.

National Pet Day is marked every year on 11 April around the world and it celebrates the presence of pets in an individual's life. Although a pet owner celebrates their pets each day, they get this designated day to shower their love on on their best companions.

Interestingly, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) over the last 10 years has been a partner in the research that suggests the mental and physical benefits of having a pet in one's life.

National Pet Day History:

National Pet Day was founded in 2006 by a woman named Colleen Paige. Paige is an animal welfare advocate and a pet and family lifestyle expert. The day was established to highlight the importance of pets in a person's life and to celebrate the joy that pets bring to our lives. Paige also wanted to shed light on many pets and animals who are waiting at shelters to be adopted. She motivated and encouraged people to adopt pets from shelter homes and rescue organisations, instead of going to a breeder. "Don't shop! Adopt!" became the holiday motto.

Colleen Paige's effort was first recognised in the United States and soon gained recognition internationally. Many countries including the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Spain and Scotland celebrate this day.

National Pet Day Significance:

National Pet Day is celebrated to mark the importance of pets in the lives of people and the many physical and mental health benefits that they bring. The day is marked to celebrate your pet and shower them with oodles of love.

National Pet Day quotes:

"There’s a saying. If you want someone to love you forever, buy a dog, feed it and keep it around." – Dick Dale

"Pets are humanizing. They remind us we have an obligation and responsibility to preserve and nurture and care for all life." – James Cromwell

"Animals are such agreeable friends - they ask no questions; they pass no criticisms." – George Eliot

"Dogs are our link to paradise. They don’t know evil or jealousy or discontent." – Milan Kundera

"Any glimpse into the life of an animal quickens our own and makes it so much the larger and better in every way." – John Muir

