National Mountain Climbing Day 2022: Know history, significance and benefits

National Mountain Climbing Day is annually observed on 1 August to highlight the benefits of the activity. Over the years, the adventurous activity has only become more popular.

With people increasingly opting for a healthier and fitter lifestyle, mountain climbing is being seen as a way to stay active and also enjoy oneself. Many are also opting for trekking or rock climbing to gain the experience of being around nature and improve their mental and physical well-being. The activity also helps people get over their fears.

Health benefits of mountain climbing:

- This activity entails the use of different muscle groups; hence, providing a full-body workout.

- It helps reduce fat and provides exposure to nature.

- Mountain climbing is a great way to stay in shape and improves physical as well as mental health.

- As mountain climbing involves a great deal of walking, it is the best way to improve one’s heart health.

-Walking uphill builds stamina, core strength, and resilience.

History:

The National Mountain Climbing Day was founded to honour mountaineers Bobby Matthews and Josh Madigan, who successfully climbed the 46th peak of New York State’s Adirondack Mountains. The two accomplished this feat on 1 August 2015 after climbing the final peak, also known as the Whiteface Mountain. The following year, Matthews and Madigan were formally inducted into the Adirondack 46er Club in May.

Significant Indian mountaineers:

Avatar Singh Cheema became the first Indian to climb Mount Everest in 1965. Before Cheema’s attempt, fifteen foreigners had already climbed the world's tallest peak. The first woman from India to climb Everest was Bachendri Pal. She achieved this feat in 1984, at the age of 30.

