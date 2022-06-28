National Logistics Day 2022: All you need to know about history and significance

National Logistics Day helps us recognise the dedication of logistics professionals who are an integral part of the trading process

To honour the work done by professionals in the logistics sector, National Logistics Day is celebrated annually on 28 June. The day assumes even greater significance in today’s time when we order almost everything online and it is delivered to us on time and in good condition through a network of transporters, distributors and shippers.

History

The day was established in 2019 by a company called Logistics Plus with the aim to promote the growth of the logistics sector. Headquartered in Pennsylvania's Erie, the company has an elaborate distribution chain that plays an important role in global economic growth.

Although the day came into existence recently, the practice of trading is not new. In ancient times, trade between China and Europe happened through caravans that went through Central Asia and via a chain of ports spread throughout the Indian and Atlantic Oceans. It would take months for goods like silk, spices, porcelain and precious stones to reach merchants based in Europe after making stops in India, Central Asia and the Arabian Peninsula.

Pioneers like Vasco Da Gama and Christopher Columbus played an important role in finding new trade routes. Innovations like the steam engine helped in reducing the time required to ship goods. Modern preservation methods made sure that products did not spoil during transport, which made it possible for people to enjoy goods that were produced in any part of the world.

Significance

We often fail to recognise the hard work that logistics professionals do to make our lives comfortable. They often spend days in the open sea without access to the internet. They spend their holidays working in warehouses and on the road instead of staying with their families. National Logistics Day helps us recognise the dedication of these people who are an integral part of the trading process.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.