National Good Samaritan Day 2022: Find history, significance and other details

Also known as Good Samaritan Involvement Day, the term is particularly used to describe those (individuals) who perform acts of sympathy, especially to strangers, who need help or support.

National Good Samaritan Day is marked on 13 March every year. It is a day to encourage selflessness and kindness in all its forms among people. Despite the differences, the day recognises the unselfish actions of those who provide help to others when need be.

History and Significance:

The term ‘Good Samaritan’ comes from a Biblical story that was told by Jesus. This story can be found in Luke Chapter 10, verse 30 to 37.

The fiction revolves around a Jewish man, who was traveling from Jerusalem to Jericho. On his way back, a few robbers attacked him, stole his belongings and left him to die on the side of the road. Many people passed by and also noticed the injured man but they walked away without offering any help to him. Then, came a Samaritan who helped the stranger who was beaten and left to die.

The Samaritan not only washed the man’s wounds but clothed him too. Following which, he took the injured man to an inn where he paid for the man’s care. While concluding the story, Jesus advised his people to "go and do the same".

Reports suggest that this special day is also linked to the tragic death of Catherine Genovese aka Kitty. She was murdered in New York on 13 March, 1964.

More than 37 people had reportedly watched Genovese’s brutal attack on the street but refused to help. Since then, Genovese's murder has been synonymous with bystander’s apathy.

It is said that if someone would have intervened during the attack, Genovese might have been alive. So, National Good Samaritan Day is like a reminder to always offer help to others as often as we can.

