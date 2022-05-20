National Endangered Species Day 2022: History, significance and how the day is celebrated

The Endangered Species Act of 1973 came into existence on 28 December. The act aims to raise the need for wildlife conservation and rehabilitation of endangered species

National Endangered Species Day is celebrated every year on the third Friday of May and this year it is celebrated on 20 May. Plants and animals together help in making the ecosystem healthy but when they become endangered, it is a sign of imbalance in the ecosystem. The day aims to create awareness among people about endangered species and the different steps we can take to protect them.

History and significance of the day:

In 1960s and 1970s, a concern was raised over the wellbeing of animals. Due to this, the Endangered Species Act of 1973 came into existence on 28 December. The act aims to raise the need for wildlife conservation and rehabilitation of endangered species.

The day offers an opportunity for everyone to know about the importance of protecting endangered species. The day spreads awareness among people about wildlife habitats and the necessary steps that can be taken to protect them. It is expected that more and more people will participate in the events hosted by wildlife refuges, parks, zoos, community centers, aquariums, botanical gardens, schools and libraries.

How is the Endangered Species Day celebrated:

Many zoo conservation groups and wildlife organisations hold various kinds of events throughout the day. These events aim to raise awareness to save endangered species. A number of seminars and exhibits are also organised across the nation. Here are the steps we can take at an individual level to mark the day:

- Do not buy illegal wildlife products

- Avoid use of unsustainable food products like palm oil

- Make a donation to a conservation group or wildlife organisation

- Educate yourself about the different endangered species

- Learn more about the legal framework for the protection of endangered species

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.