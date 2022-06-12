National Children’s Day 2022: Read history and significance of this special day for kids

National Children’s Day emphasises on investing in children’s future, improving their welfare and making the world a better place for them

National Children’s Day is grandly celebrated on the second Sunday of June in the United States. The day aims to highlight how important children are to society. It also focuses on how some children still face problems in different aspects of their lives.

National Children’s Day emphasises on investing in children’s future, improving their welfare and making the world a better place for them. Those who have kids often take some time off on this day to talk to them, play with them and figure out what is going on in their lives.

History:

This special day for children is observed on many different dates in the United States. It was initially established in the year 1856 by Reverend Dr Charles Leonard from Chelsea, Massachusetts. He wanted Children’s Day to be celebrated on the second Sunday in June so that he could baptize children and cater to their special needs and problems.

With time, the date changed to the second Sunday of October. Later on, World Children's Day began to be celebrated by the United Nations on 20 November, leading to two different dates related to the importance of children. So, due to these changes in dates, many people still observe the original second Sunday in June as Children's Day, while others prefer to celebrate it in November.

Significance:

Kids are the most vulnerable and innocent members of the family and need special care and attention from elders. National Children’s Day highlights the need for raising awareness of children’s welfare and ensuring that they have a better future.

Like other countries, even in the United States, there are instances where children are kept away from school. Many are forced into crime and other illegal activities. So, through this day, organisations and communities that support children remind others that kids are the future of the world and highlight what needs to be done for them to have a happier and healthier life. They further encourage people to slow down and pay more attention to the children in their lives.

