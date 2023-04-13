‘Nation never been so embarrassed’: Trump’s vicious attack on Biden over massive military intel leak

Washington: Beleaguered former US President Donald Trump has said the United States has “never been so embarrassed” in the aftermath of a shocking military intelligence leak. Trump on Wednesday, slammed President Joe Biden and suggested in no uncertain terms that the incumbent President was the source of the leak.

“The worst leaks of ‘Intelligence’ in US history,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. “Our country has never been so embarrassed, and yet they come after ‘Trump’ on their old and tired Boxes Hoax.”

The classified documents that allegedly found their way online were leaked from the Pentagon before being circulated widely last week gave out crucial information about NATO intelligence on the war in Ukraine, US estimates about deaths in the conflict zone and information pertaining to training of Ukrainian forces ahead of a spring counter-offensive.

Washington scrambled to reassure its allies about its ability to keep secrets safe but nevertheless the incident turned out to be a huge embarrassment for the Biden administration. Pentagon officials have till date not confirmed the veracity of the leaked documents but have been working round-the clock to find the source of the breach,

To calm ruffled feathers among allies, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday said, “We will turn over every rock to find the source of the leak.”

Trump has pointed to the federal special counsel that is investigating his handling of classified information after he relinquished the President’s office, claiming that the probe should now focus on Biden and suggesting openly that the US President was the one that leaked the military documents.

“The Special ‘Prosecutor’ should investigate Biden, maybe he was the leaker?” Trump said in his social media post. “Nothing would surprise me about this group!”

The stunning post comes after Trump, who has displayed much of his anger in the past few weeks on his declared and potential opponents for the 2024 Republican bid, also took a dig at the president a day earlier. He poked fun at Biden saying he planned to run for re-election at an Easter event at the White House on Monday, saying he doesn’t “see how it’s possible” that the President was thinking of a second term.

“There’s something wrong,” Trump said in the interview when asked if he thinks Biden will run in 2024. “I saw his answer today on television … it was a long answer about the eggs and this and that, look I don’t think he can.”

