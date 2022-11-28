NASA turns 'light echoes' from a black hole into 'music', HERE's how it sounds

New Delhi: Ever wondered how black hole sounds? NASA has now left space enthusiasts amazed by its latest sonification post in which the agency has converted the ‘light echoes’ from the black hole into sound waves.

NASA said that the black hole in the video – V404 Cygni – is 7,800 light years away from Earth.

Sharing the video on its official Instagram page, NASA wrote, “Black holes are notorious for not letting light (such as radio, visible and X-rays) escape from them. However, surrounding material can produce intense bursts of electromagnetic radiation. As they travel outward, these busts of light can bounce off clouds of gas and dust in space, like how light beams from car’s headlight will scatter off of fog.⁣⁣”

It further said this system that contains a black hole with a mass between five and 10 times the Sun’s, that pulls material from a companion star in orbit around it. “This material is funneled into a disk that encircles the stellar-mass black hole,” the agency added.⁣⁣

“This sonification translates X-ray data from both @NASAChandraXray and Swift into sound. To differentiate between the data from the two telescopes, Chandra data is represented by higher-frequency tones while the Swift data is lower. In addition to the X-rays, the image includes optical data from the Digitized Sky Survey that shows background stars. Each star in optical light triggers a musical note. The volume and pitch of the note are determined by the brightness of the star,” NASA said.⁣⁣

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NASA (@nasa)

It said that the circular bands of red are surrounded by a starry background. Blue bands highlight the inner and lower portions of the black hole system.

"During the sonification, the cursor moves outward from the center of the image in a circle. As it passes through the light echoes detected in X-rays (seen as concentric rings in blue by Chandra and red by Swift in the image), there are tick-like sounds and changes in volume to denote the detection of X-rays and the variations in brightness," NASA said.

Since released, the video has garnered over 55.52 lakh views. User were all excited with one saying, "Sounds like the waves of the ocean coming up on the sand beautiful the waves of the universe⁣⁣."

"Music from our universe," another user commented.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.